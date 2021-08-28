KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.46

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.46 ($68.78) and traded as high as €65.20 ($76.71). KUKA Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €63.80 ($75.06), with a volume of 6,014 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -339.27.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

