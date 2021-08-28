Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,703,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87,564 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $644,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 699,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 182,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.