Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

