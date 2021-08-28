Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $64.44 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

