Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.19

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €90.19 ($106.11) and traded as high as €90.25 ($106.18). Gerresheimer shares last traded at €89.20 ($104.94), with a volume of 54,471 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

