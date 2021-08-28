Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $176.95

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €176.95 ($208.18) and traded as high as €185.75 ($218.53). Carl Zeiss Meditec shares last traded at €185.05 ($217.71), with a volume of 76,262 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.71 ($189.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €177.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.99.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

