United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.03

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.03 ($41.21) and traded as high as €37.67 ($44.32). United Internet shares last traded at €37.44 ($44.05), with a volume of 139,826 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.51 ($50.01).

The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

