T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $178.50 Average PT from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $222.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $222.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

