GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 884.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 303.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TACO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

