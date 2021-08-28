GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

