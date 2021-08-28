GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 284,988 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 465.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,988 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

