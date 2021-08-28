JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.97 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

