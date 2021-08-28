Minereum (MNE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,993.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $22,993.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,099,179 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.