DeFinition Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $96.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. DeFinition has a market cap of $334,289.47 and $96.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00137932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00151471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.21 or 0.99923472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.00996545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.66 or 0.06602352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DZIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.