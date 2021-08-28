Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.5 days.

Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOLWF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

