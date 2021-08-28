BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded at TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

BBQ stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. BBQ has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter worth $651,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in BBQ by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth $18,980,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BBQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

