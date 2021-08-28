Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RYI stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $25.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.