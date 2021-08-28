Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,982 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.10 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

