Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.88 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $452.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

