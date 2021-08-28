The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on October 31st

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

TSE TD opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$151.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.09.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.30.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.