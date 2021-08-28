Macmahon Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

In other news, insider Vyril Vella acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,600.00 ($25,428.57).

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

