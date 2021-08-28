Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 3,330 shares of company stock valued at $78,912 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

