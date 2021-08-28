Nigel J. Murtagh Sells 25,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.84 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.