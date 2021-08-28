Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $72.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

