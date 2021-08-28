Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.