Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 336 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

