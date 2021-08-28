Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,034 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Genuine Parts by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 491,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

GPC stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.29. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

