Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,479 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $61,230.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $43.71 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 102,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
