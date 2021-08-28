Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,479 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $61,230.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $43.71 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $213,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 102,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.