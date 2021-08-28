Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $54,200.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $45,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

