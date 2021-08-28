Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $700,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 53.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.