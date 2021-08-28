Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,142 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $558.92 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.41. The company has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

