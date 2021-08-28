MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman Sells 2,500 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexis Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00.

MGM opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.