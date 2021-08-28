Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Holdings Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.