Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.76. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,171,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

