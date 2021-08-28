Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.54 EPS

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.76. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,171,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.