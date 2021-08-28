IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 1,704.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $665,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $9,963,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.