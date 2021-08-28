IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

