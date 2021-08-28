Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $51,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $74.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

