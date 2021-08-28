Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Advance Auto Parts worth $57,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.