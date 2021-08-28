Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Down 0.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$168.02 and last traded at C$170.01. Approximately 26,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 50,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$170.10.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$152.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -0.82%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

