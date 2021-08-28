Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.19. Cielo Waste Solutions shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 1,559,972 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$161,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,625.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.