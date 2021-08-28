Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) traded up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. 1,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vifor Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

