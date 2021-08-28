Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 122.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $108.23 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

