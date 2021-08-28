CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

