Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 748 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

