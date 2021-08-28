Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

IP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.58. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

