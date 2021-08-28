Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 90,027 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 90,027 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

