Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

