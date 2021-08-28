Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 93,006 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

