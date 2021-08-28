Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Trading 9.2% Higher

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) shares traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Silverlake Axis Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of digital economy software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail and logistics ecosystems. It operates through the following segments: Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Credit and Cards Processing, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Insurance Processing, and Others.

