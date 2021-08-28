Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Increases By 100.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Christian Dior stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $203.57 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.77.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

